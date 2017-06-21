FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
US STOCKS-S&P, Dow end lower, Nasdaq lifted by healthcare, tech sectors
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 21, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow end lower, Nasdaq lifted by healthcare, tech sectors

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow were weighed down by falling energy stocks as oil prices fell on Wednesday and added to investor concerns about low inflation while healthcare and technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq Composite index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53.89 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 21,413.25, the S&P 500 had lost 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,435.78 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 45.92 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,233.95. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.