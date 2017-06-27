US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides as Senate delays healthcare vote

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street on Tuesday, with indexes extending their declines after a delay in a healthcare bill vote in the U.S. Senate raised fresh questions about the timeline of President Trump's domestic agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.89 points, or 0.46 percent, to 21,310.66, the S&P 500 lost 19.69 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,419.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.53 points, or 1.61 percent, to 6,146.62.

The S&P fell the most in about six weeks and closed at its lowest since May 31. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)