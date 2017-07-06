FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 8:08 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on labor market data, N. Korea tensions

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after a batch of disappointing labor market data clashed with the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, while rising tensions in the Korean peninsula provided additional pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.35 points, or 0.73 percent, to 21,321.82, the S&P 500 lost 22.58 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,409.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.39 points, or 1 percent, to 6,089.46. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Peter Cooney)

