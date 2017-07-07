FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 8:05 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after solid jobs data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed on a high note Friday, with the S&P 500 index posting its best gain in six sessions on the heels of a U.S. payrolls report that gave investors more confidence in the strength of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.07 points, or 0.44 percent, to 21,413.11, the S&P 500 gained 15.33 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,425.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.62 points, or 1.04 percent, to 6,153.08. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

