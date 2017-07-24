FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-J&J weighs on Dow, S&P; Nasdaq hits record
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 24, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 16 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-J&J weighs on Dow, S&P; Nasdaq hits record

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Monday ahead of a big week of technology earnings reports, while the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials lagged behind as losses in healthcare heavyweight Johnson & Johnson took a toll.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.57 points, or 0.23 percent, to 21,530.5, the S&P 500 lost 1.83 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,470.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.05 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,410.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

