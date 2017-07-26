FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at records after Fed, strong earnings
July 26, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 14 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at records after Fed, strong earnings

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched record closing highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and on strong earnings reports from Boeing and AT&T.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.58 points, or 0.45 percent, to 21,711.01, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,477.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.57 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,422.75. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

