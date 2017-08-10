FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls 1.4 pct in biggest one-day drop since May
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 10, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 3 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls 1.4 pct in biggest one-day drop since May

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index ended Thursday with its biggest one-day drop since May 17 as investors fled riskier assets in response to an exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 204.69 points, or 0.93 percent, to 21,844.01, the S&P 500 lost 35.8 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,438.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 135.46 points, or 2.13 percent, to 6,216.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.