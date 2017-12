(Reuters) - The rally that started in 2009 continued for U.S. stocks in 2017, currently the second-longest bull market in history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all notched their best annual performance since 2013, buoyed by an improving global economy and strong corporate profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seen setting a record high close for a trading year as the final day of trading for the year draws to a close at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly