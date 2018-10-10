FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 10, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump calls stock selloff 'a correction,' says Federal Reserve is 'crazy'

2 Min Read

ERIE, Pa. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday’s stock market selloff was in fact a long awaited “correction,” and that the Federal Reserve, which has been raising U.S. interest rates, has gone “crazy.”

U.S. President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One prior to departing Washington from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump’s use of the word “correction” to describe the selloff could be significant. A stock market correction is defined as a fall of at least 10 percent from the high point of the last 52 weeks.

“Actually it’s a correction that we’ve been waiting for a long time, but I really disagree with what the Fed is doing,” Trump told reporters before a political rally in Pennsylvania.

“I think the Fed has gone crazy,” Trump said.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow marking their biggest daily declines since Feb. 8, and technology stocks were at the centre of the carnage as rising U.S. Treasury yields sent investors fleeing from risky assets.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose again in extension of a trend over the last few weeks fuelled by solid U.S. economic data that reinforced expectations of multiple interest rate hikes over the next 12 months.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Mohammad Zargham and Phil Stewart; editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.