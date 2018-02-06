FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
February 6, 2018 / 9:28 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

White House says 'very comfortable' with economy despite market volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is “very comfortable” with where the economy is, despite recent stock market volatility, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“Look, the economy is incredibly strong right now. The president’s focus continues to be on the long-term economic fundamentals which ... are very strong in this country. ... There’s nothing that’s taken place over the last couple of days in our economy that’s fundamentally different than it was two weeks ago and we’re very comfortable with where we are right now,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular news briefing when asked about recent volatility.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.