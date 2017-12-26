FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures lower as Apple, chipmakers weigh
December 26, 2017

CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures lower as Apple, chipmakers weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to drop reference to consumer confidence data in the last paragraph as it is expected on Wednesday not Tuesday)

* Futures down: Dow 35 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 15.75 pts

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were slightly lower on Tuesday in light trading volumes after Christmas holiday as losses in Apple and a bunch of chipmakers weighed.

Apple’s shares fell more than $4 to $170.88 in premarket trading after Taiwan’s Economic Daily reported that demand for iPhone X could come in below expectations in the first quarter.

Shares of iPhone maker’s suppliers - Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo - fell between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Chipmakers Micron and Advanced Micro Devices were also down about 1.5 percent each.

Sucampo Pharma jumped about 5 percent after Mallinckrodt said it would acquire the drugmaker for $1.2 billion, to gain access to its constipation drug Amitiza.

At 6:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.14 percent, with 6,437 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, with 17,734 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.24 percent, on volume of 7,000 contracts.

The indexes ended with weekly gains on Friday after a long-promised Republican bill to cut corporate tax rates was ratified and a short-term spending bill that averted a government shutdown was approved.

Bitcoin traded up 7.7 percent at $14,954, recovering from last week’s selloff which saw the cryptocurrency fall below $12,000.

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Longfin Corp and Overstock.com rose between 3 percent and 12 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
