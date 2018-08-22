Corrected: Wall Street opens slightly lower on Trump legal woes

(Corrects erroneous reference to the criminal convictions of two former advisers in paragraph 1. The error was repeated in earlier versions of the market report.)

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s political position was threatened by the legal woes of two former advisers and on caution ahead of U.S.-China trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 2.77 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,825.06. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,860.99. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.13 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,844.04 at the opening bell.