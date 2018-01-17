Dow ends above 26,000 on earnings optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday and the Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time as investors’ expectations for higher earnings lifted stocks across sectors.

The Dow also hit an all-time high in intraday trading. It had briefly reached the 26,000 milestone on Tuesday, in its fastest 1,000-point rise to date, before dropping back below that threshold.

The S&P 500 posted a record closing high. It has gained 4.8 percent this year, posting only two sessions of losses. More than three-quarters of the 36 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Outlooks for future earnings are rosy as well, due to the lower corporate tax rates passed in December.

“With any significant policy action, there’s an initial pop in the market, but then it sits and digests it,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer of Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.

“Now we’re starting to get earnings guidance ... At that point, the market starts to incorporate it as ‘Yes, this is actually happening’ as opposed to ‘Well, this might happen’.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 322.79 points, or 1.25 percent, to 26,115.65, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 26.14 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,802.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 74.59 points, or 1.03 percent, to 7,298.28.

Boeing (BA.N) jumped 4.7 percent after the company announced a joint venture with car seating leader Adient (ADNT.N) to make aircraft seats.

IBM (IBM.N) rose 2.9 percent after Barclays analysts upgraded the stock two notches to “overweight” and hiked its price target by $59 to $192.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Several companies, however, saw their shares trade lower after underwhelming earnings reports and forecasts.

Banks seesawed as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America reported disappointing results. The S&P 500 banks subsector .SPXBK fell in earlier intraday trading but ended Wednesday up 0.6 percent.

Bank of America (BAC.N) was down 0.2 percent after a $2.9 billion one-time tax charge nearly halved its reported profit.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) fell 1.9 percent after posting its first quarterly loss in six years on tax-related charges and a sharp drop in trading revenue.

Ford (F.N) tumbled 7.0 percent after the automaker reported full-year profit below estimates and provided a downbeat forecast.

General Electric (GE.N) slipped 4.7 percent, extending losses from Tuesday, when it announced more than $11 billion in charges.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.83-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 86 new 52-week highs and six new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 107 new highs and 31 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.40 billion shares, compared to the 6.31 billion average over the last 20 trading days.