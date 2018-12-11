Money News
Dow, S&P 500 end choppy session down slightly

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow ended a volatile session down slightly on Tuesday as investor optimism over China-U.S. trade talks was offset by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the U.S. government and by political uncertainty in Britain.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 53.02 points, or 0.22 percent, to 24,370.24, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.94 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,636.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 11.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,031.83.

