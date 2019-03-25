Money News
March 25, 2019 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Economic worries weigh on Wall Street

1 Min Read

A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly lower on Monday as worries about a slowdown in global economic growth lingered and as Apple Inc shares fell after the company unveiled its video streaming service.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 25,516.83, the S&P 500 lost 2.35 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,798.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,637.54.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese

