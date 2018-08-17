Nasdaq opens lower as chipmakers weigh

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite opened lower on Friday as weak forecasts from Applied Materials and Nvidia weighed on chip stocks, while rising crude prices boosted energy stocks and helped the S&P and the Dow Industrials cut their losses.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 7.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,550.80, while the S&P 500 edged lower by 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,838.32.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.88 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,786.64 at the opening bell.