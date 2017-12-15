REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tax bill optimism

(Adds drops word ‘year’ in first paragraph)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Friday as investors were optimistic about the passage of the Republican’s much-awaited tax overhaul bill by the year-end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.85 points, or 0.53 percent, to 24,639.51. The S&P 500 gained 12.6 points, or 0.475111 percent, to 2,664.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 25.65 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,882.18. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)