December 13, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

S&P 500 ends choppy session little changed

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended little changed after a volatile session on Thursday, as investors favoured defensive sectors while the biggest drag came from financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 70.11 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,597.38, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.04 points, or -0.00 percent, to 2,651.03, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.41 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,070.90.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
