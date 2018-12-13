S&P 500 ends choppy session little changed

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended little changed after a volatile session on Thursday, as investors favoured defensive sectors while the biggest drag came from financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 70.11 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,597.38, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.04 points, or -0.00 percent, to 2,651.03, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.41 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,070.90.