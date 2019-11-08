S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.13%, at 3,081.25. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.85 points, or 0.14%, to 8,422.67 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, however, rose 11.40 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,686.20.