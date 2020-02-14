S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open after Nvidia's upbeat forecast

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers’ shares after Nvidia issued an upbeat quarterly sales forecast, but concerns about the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.16 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 29,440.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.14 points, or 0.12%, at 3,378.08. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.94 points, or 0.17%, to 9,728.90 at the opening bell.