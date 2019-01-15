S&P 500 opens flat as JPMorgan results weigh

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Tuesday, as an early boost from hopes of more Chinese stimulus for the slowing economy faded following poor results from JPMorgan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 23,914.11. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,585.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.48 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,931.39 at the opening bell.