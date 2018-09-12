FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 12, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

S&P, Dow edge up on trade optimism; Apple sinks Nasdaq

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday after news of a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks, while the Nasdaq fell following a decline in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares as the company unveiled larger iPhones but made just minor changes to its offerings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,998.92, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,888.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,954.23.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.