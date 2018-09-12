S&P, Dow edge up on trade optimism; Apple sinks Nasdaq

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday after news of a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks, while the Nasdaq fell following a decline in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares as the company unveiled larger iPhones but made just minor changes to its offerings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,998.92, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,888.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,954.23.