S&P, Dow open flat as tax bill weighs

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow opened little changed on Friday after a record day for stocks, amid concerns over the passage of a Republican tax overhaul as lawmakers debated over the bill’s impact on the federal deficit.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.27 points, or 0.17 percent, to 24,312.62. The S&P 500 lost 1.29 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,646.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.57 points, or 0.42 percent, to 6,845.41.