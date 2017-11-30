FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P hits record high close amid optimism over tax overhaul
November 30, 2017 / 4:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

S&P hits record high close amid optimism over tax overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Thursday and the Dow broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time as investor bet that U.S. Republicans would pass a U.S. tax overhaul.

A trader wears a DOW 24,000 hat as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crosses 24,000, in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 331.53 points, or 1.38 percent, to 24,272.21, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.51 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,647.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 49.63 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,873.97.

By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski

