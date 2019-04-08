Money News
S&P pauses after seven-day winning streak, Boeing weighs on Dow

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak, as investors braced for what could be the first decline in corporate earnings since 2016 and a drop in Boeing Co’s shares hit the Dow industrials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.32 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 26,312.67. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.28 points, or 0.15%, at 2,888.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.81 points, or 0.17%, to 7,924.89 at the opening bell.

