Money News
October 3, 2019 / 11:41 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Stocks climb as soft data fuels rate cut hopes

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Thursday after data showing services-sector activity at a three-year low fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in an effort to thwart a wider economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 123.37 points, or 0.47%, to 26,201.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.13 points, or 0.80%, to 2,910.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 87.02 points, or 1.12%, to 7,872.27.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
