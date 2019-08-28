Stocks climb on energy, financials lift

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City, U.S., August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, recovering from early session declines on gains in energy and financial shares, but investors remained leery about the potential for another flare-up in U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 257.59 points, or 1%, to 26,035.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.79 points, or 0.65%, to 2,887.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 29.94 points, or 0.38%, to 7,856.88.