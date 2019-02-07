Money News
Wall Street hits session lows on U.S.-China trade fears

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The three main U.S. stock indexes extended losses to hit session lows on Thursday after White House adviser Larry Kudlow said there was a pretty sizable distance to go in the U.S.-China trade talks.

Kudlow’s comments, made in an interview to Fox Business Network, added to worries over a global slowdown which was rekindled after the European Union cut its economic growth forecasts.

At 10:57 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 224.97 points, or 0.89 percent, at 25,165.33, the S&P 500 was down 27.15 points, or 0.99 percent, at 2,704.46 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 80.49 points, or 1.09 percent, at 7,294.79.18.

