Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower as coronavirus spreads

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology stocks for a second day, as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.45 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 29,146.53. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.73 points, or 0.38%, at 3,360.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.95 points, or 0.44%, to 9,708.01 at the opening bell.