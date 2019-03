Street signs for Broad St. and Wall St. are seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by gains in technology stocks, as the latest round of U.S.-China trade negotiations ended on a positive note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.85 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 25,827.31.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.83 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,828.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 57.55 points, or 0.75 percent, to 7,726.71 at the opening bell.