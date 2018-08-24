U.S. stocks up, S&P 500 reaches record closing high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index clinched its longest-ever bull market run on Friday, closing above its previous January high, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed the U.S. central bank’s current pace of rate hikes.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 133.37 points, or 0.52 percent, to 25,790.35, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 17.72 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,874.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 67.52 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,945.98.