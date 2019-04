FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, starting off the second quarter on a strong note, as upbeat manufacturing numbers from the United States and China eased worries about slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 329.8 points, or 1.27 percent, to 26,258.48, the S&P 500 gained 32.75 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,867.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 99.59 points, or 1.29 percent, to 7,828.91.