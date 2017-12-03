FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. equity index futures open higher after Senate passes tax bill
December 3, 2017 / 11:24 PM / a day ago

U.S. equity index futures open higher after Senate passes tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures opened higher on Sunday after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul bill early Saturday.

S&P 500 e-minis were up about 0.6 percent, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were also up about 0.6 percent, and Dow e-minis up more than 0.7 percent.

The upward movement came after Saturday’s Senate vote, which takes Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Mary Milliken)

