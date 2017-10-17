US STOCKS-Dow pierces 23,000 but finishes below milestone

* UnitedHealth’s rise helps Dow notch record

* Senate healthcare deal boosts insurers, hospitals

* Goldman shares down after Q3 results

* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Updates to close)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly broke above the 23,000-point mark for the first time on Tuesday, driven by strong earnings from UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson, but finished the session just below that milestone.

The blue-chip index, which surpassed similar 1,000-point marks three times previously this year, has been steadily inching higher and is up 2.6 percent so far this month, putting it on track for a seventh straight monthly advance.

Still, the Dow may in the near term have a difficult time sustaining a move above 23,000, said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.

“My view is it may pull back before staying above” that level. “It may take several days or a couple of weeks,” he said.

“Right now, you’re contending with earnings season and the fact that the market has run up leading up into the earnings season,” Pavlik said.

Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth touched a life intraday high and closed up 5.5 percent after the company reported a stronger-than-expected profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Johnson & Johnson, up 3.4 percent, also posted better-than-expected results and raised its forecast, leading a 1.3 percent gain in the S&P healthcare sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 22,997.44 after rising as high as 23,002.20.

The S&P 500 gained 1.72 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,559.36. and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.35 point, or 0.01 percent, to 6,623.66.

Also boosting some health insurers and U.S. hospital operators was news of a bipartisan deal in the U.S. Senate to stabilize Obamacare. Shares of Anthem were up 1.9 percent, while shares of Tenet Healthcare were up 5.3 percent.

Financials were the biggest drag on the S&P 500, with shares of Goldman Sachs down 2.6 percent despite reporting a profit beat and smaller-than-expected trading revenue fall.

Netflix slipped 1.6 percent after touching a record high as more subscribers signed up for its original content in the latest quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 5.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 5.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.