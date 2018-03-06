FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Basic Materials
March 6, 2018 / 12:06 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS-Futures higher on signs North Korea open to talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Futures higher: Dow 147 pts, S&P 12.2 pts, Nasdaq 42.75 pts

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures pointed to a sharply higher opening on Tuesday after South Korea said it would hold its first summit in more than a decade with North Korea and that the latter was open to talks with the United States on denuclearization.

The news added to early gains for U.S. markets, which have been recovering from a bout of concern over the possibility of a global trade war following remarks by President Donald Trump last week.

At 6:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 147 points, or around 0.6 percent. S&P 500 e-minis gained 12.25 points, or around half of a percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 42.75 points, or 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru;)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.