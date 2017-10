NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the Nasdaq notched a record high, helped by upbeat economic data and gains in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.6 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 22,872.61, the S&P 500 gained 2.26 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,553.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.29 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,605.80. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)