US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 22,000 but joy doesn't spread
August 2, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 2 months ago

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked above the 22,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, powered by Apple’s rally after its quarterly iPhone sales, while weakness in other tech stocks kept the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to end at 22,016.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,477.57 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.29 point to 6,362.65. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

