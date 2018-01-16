FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 2:39 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits 26,000 for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average touched the 26,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday and other Wall Street indexes climbed as strong earnings from UnitedHealth and Citigroup helped lift the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198.99 points, or 0.77 percent, to 26,002.18. The S&P 500 gained 13.76 points, or 0.493856 percent, to 2,800. The Nasdaq Composite added 45.95 points, or 0.63 percent, to 7,307.01. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

