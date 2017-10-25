FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 register worst day in 7 weeks
October 25, 2017 / 8:06 PM / in 13 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 register worst day in 7 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 suffering their worst day in seven weeks, on a batch of disappointing quarterly earnings reports and a rise in bond yields.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.09 points, or 0.48 percent, to 23,329.67, the S&P 500 lost 11.97 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,557.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.54 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,563.89. (Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

