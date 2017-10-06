FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after weak jobs report
October 6, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 12 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after weak jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after a Labor Department report showed September nonfarm payrolls fell by 33,000 as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring. .

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.09 percent, with 13,133 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.12 percent, with 116,187 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 23,104 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

