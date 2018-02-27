FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall further after Powell's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank would stick with gradual interest rate increases despite the added stimulus of tax cuts and government spending.

Futures snapshot at 8:33 a.m. EDT:

* Dow e-minis were down 68 points, or 0.26 percent, with 45,334 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.31 percent, with 162,192 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.26 percent, on volume of 47,952 contracts.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

