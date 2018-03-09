FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 9, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures higher after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures moved higher on Friday after payrolls data showed wage increases were muted in February, tempering a very high jobs number and cooling expectations of a faster rise in inflation.

Average hourly earnings edged up four cents, or 0.1 percent, to $26.75 in February, a slowdown from the 0.3 percent rise in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in average hourly earnings to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent in January.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. EDT:

* Dow e-minis were up 77 points, or 0.31 percent, with 28,856 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.26 percent, with 183,370 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 22.5 points, or 0.32 percent, on volume of 33,651 contracts. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.