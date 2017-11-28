FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes hit record highs, helped by tax bill progress
November 28, 2017 / 9:06 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes hit record highs, helped by tax bill progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged to record closing highs on Tuesday, led by sharp gains in bank stocks and boosted by progress for a tax cut bill, strong consumer confidence data and encouraging comments from President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 255.93 points, or 1.09 percent, to 23,836.71, the S&P 500 gained 25.65 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,627.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.84 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,912.36. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
