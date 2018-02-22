FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 9:10 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Industrials and energy boost Dow, S&P but Nasdaq skids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 advanced on Thursday to halt a two-session losing skid, buoyed by gains in industrial and energy shares as U.S. Treasury yields eased, while the Nasdaq lost ground for a third straight session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.7 points, or 0.66 percent, to 24,962.48, the S&P 500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,703.96, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.14 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,210.09. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
