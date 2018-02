NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - All three major U.S. stock indexes tumbled Friday with the Dow seeing its worst percentage drop since June 2016 as climbing bond yields prompted a selloff in equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 665.75 points, or 2.54 percent, to 25,520.96, the S&P 500 lost 59.98 points, or 2.13 percent, to 2,762 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.92 points, or 1.96 percent, to 7,240.95. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)