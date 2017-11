Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened lower on Friday, led by losses in healthcare and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.5 points, or 0.21 percent, to 23,408.86. The S&P 500 lost 3.83 points, or 0.148126 percent, to 2,581.81. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.00 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,794.29. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)