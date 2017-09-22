FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P inches up as nerves about healthcare, N. Korea wane
September 22, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 25 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P inches up as nerves about healthcare, N. Korea wane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday as worries about Washington’s latest healthcare legislation overhaul proposal eased and investors shrugged off concerns about U.S.-North Korea tensions even as Apple weighed on the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.64 points, or 0.04 percent, to 22,349.59, the S&P 500 gained 1.61 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,502.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.23 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,426.92. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

