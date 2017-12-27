US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech buoys Wall St in low-volume session

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out a slight advance in low trading volume on Wednesday, as gains in some major technology stocks offset losses in energy and helped keep major indexes just above the unchanged mark.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.09 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,774.3, the S&P 500 gained 2.12 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,682.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.09 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,939.34.

About 4.36 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.79 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)