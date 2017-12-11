FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, energy sectors boost Wall Street
December 11, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, energy sectors boost Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Monday, helped by the technology and energy sectors as oil prices rose and investors waited for an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.94 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,386.1, the S&P 500 gained 8.49 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,659.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.00 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,875.08. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

