Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened little changed on Wednesday, but the Nasdaq eked out enough gains to hit another record high as technology stocks continued to power the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.3 points, or 0.01 percent, to 23,594.13. The S&P 500 gained 0.79 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,599.82. The Nasdaq Composite added 7.83 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,870.31. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)